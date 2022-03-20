Covid-19 update: 889 new cases, two deaths reported in the past 24 hours

Citizen Reporter

As of Sunday, 20 March, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 3,704,218 with 889 new cases identified.

This represents a 5.0% positivity rate, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed.

2 Covid-19 related deaths – of which 2 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours – was reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 99,881.

There were 12 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stood at 3,589,451 with a recovery rate of 96,9%. South Africa currently has 14,886 active cases.

23,585,561 tests in total have been conducted to date in both public and private sectors.

The total number of vaccines administered in the country so far stands at 33,014,381 as of 20 March.

Provincial breakdown

The majority of the new Covid-19 cases came from Gauteng (349), followed by Western Cape (252) and KwaZulu-Natal (162).

North West and Mpumalanga both recorded 39 new cases, while 18 cases were reported in Free State.

Eastern Cape recorded 17 cases followed by Limpopo and Northern Cape. Both provinces had one case each.