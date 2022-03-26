Covid-19 update: SA records 1,497 new cases and 26 deaths

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Saturday reported that 1,497 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in South Africa.
This brings the total number of cases in the country to 3,712,263.
The NICD also said there were 26 more Covid-related deaths in the country, two of which occurred over the past 24-48 hours. The total number of deaths recorded in South Africa now stands at 99,965.
ALSO READ: No panic over new Covid-19 variants as fifth wave looms
The new cases on Saturday represents a 5.7% positivity rate.
Most of the new Covid cases recorded on Saturday were in Gauteng (39%), which was closely followed by the Western Cape (27%).
KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 20%; Eastern Cape, Free State and North West each accounted for 3%; Mpumalanga accounted for 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1%.
New cases per province:
- Gauteng: 590
- Western Cape: 410
- KwaZulu-Natal: 294
- Eastern Cape: 49
- Free State: 42
- Northern Cape: 19
- Mpumalanga: 28
- North West: 43
- Limpopo: 22
There has been an increase of 15 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.
There have been 23,727,513 tests conducted in both public and private sectors.
NOW READ: China lockdown of 9 million citizens implemented as Covid-19 spreads