Covid-19 update: SA records 1,497 new cases and 26 deaths

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Saturday reported that 1,497 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in South Africa.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 3,712,263.

The NICD also said there were 26 more Covid-related deaths in the country, two of which occurred over the past 24-48 hours. The total number of deaths recorded in South Africa now stands at 99,965.

The new cases on Saturday represents a 5.7% positivity rate.

#COVID19 UPDATE: 26,449 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 1,497 new cases, which represents a 5.7% positivity rate. Today @HealthZA reports 2 deaths in the past 24–48 hrs. Total fatalities are 99,965 to date: https://t.co/f1pknYZBqs pic.twitter.com/eP26qe2GkI— NICD (@nicd_sa) March 26, 2022

Most of the new Covid cases recorded on Saturday were in Gauteng (39%), which was closely followed by the Western Cape (27%).

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 20%; Eastern Cape, Free State and North West each accounted for 3%; Mpumalanga accounted for 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1%.

New cases per province:

Gauteng: 590

Western Cape: 410

KwaZulu-Natal: 294

Eastern Cape: 49

Free State: 42

Northern Cape: 19

Mpumalanga: 28

North West: 43

Limpopo: 22

There has been an increase of 15 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

There have been 23,727,513 tests conducted in both public and private sectors.

