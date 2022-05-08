Covid-19 update: SA currently has 61,812 active cases

Citizen Reporter

As of Sunday, 8 May, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 3,841,388 with 5,486 new cases identified.

This represents a 25.3% positivity rate, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Seven Covid-19 related deaths were reported – five of which occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours – bringing the total number of deaths to 100,523.

There were 43 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 3,679,053 with a recovery rate of 97%. South Africa currently has 61,812 active cases.

24,675,963 tests in total have been conducted to date in both public and private sectors.

The total number of vaccines administered in the country so far stands at 35,124,794 as of 7 May.

Provincial breakdown

The majority of the new Covid-19 cases came from Gauteng (2,213), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (1,452) and Western Cape (909).

Free State (280) then follows, while North West and Eastern Cape recorded 190 and 175 new cases respectively.

Northern Cape recorded 131 cases followed by Mpumalanga (112) and Limpopo (22), which recorded the lowest cases of the day.