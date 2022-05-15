Covid-19 update: Decrease in new cases, recovery rate now 95,3%

Citizen Reporter

South Africa identified 4,344 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,891,793.

The country has also reported two new deaths in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative Covid-19 deaths are 100,755 to date.

As per the NICD, the cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 3,710,696, with a recovery rate of 95,3%.

This is a marked decrease from the 8,015 cases reported on Saturday, 14 May.

Covid-19: Global developments

‘Fever deaths’ in North Korea

North Korea on Sunday reported 15 additional deaths from “fever”, days after officially confirming its first-ever Covid-19 cases and ordering nationwide lockdowns.

The outbreak, which leader Kim Jong Un has said is causing “great upheaval”, leaves a country with one of the world’s worst healthcare systems on the edge of potential disaster.

North Korea has no Covid-19 vaccines, antiviral treatment drugs or mass-testing capacity.

Spain, Morocco to re-open land borders

Rabat and Madrid have agreed to reopen Morocco’s land borders with two Spanish enclaves, Spain’s foreign minister said Wednesday.

The two countries have “reached a definitive deal for the reopening of the land borders with Ceuta and Melilla in the coming days”, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told journalists in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh, without setting an exact date.

The move helps draw a line under a major diplomatic standoff on the back of coronavirus restrictions that together closed the crossings for two years.

Benefits of J&J vaccine

Meanwhile, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) says the benefits of J&J vaccine in preventing Covid-19 far outweigh the risks.

Two patients who presented with thrombosis or thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after receiving the J&J Covid-19 vaccine have fully recovered.

Out of the more than 8.5 million people who received the vaccine in South Africa, only four cases of TTS were reported. Sahpra said:

“The risk of TTS is addressed in the approved professional information (PI) and patient information leaflet (PIL), said SAHPRA in a statement.

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla. Additional reporting by Narissa Subramoney