Special Tribunal declare extension of R4.8 million Covid-19 contract unlawful

The Special Tribunal set aside the controversial R4.8 million Eastern Cape Covid-19 door to door awareness on Wednesday.

The R4.8 million Covid-19 tender awarded to Phathilizwi Training Institute in January 2019 for the O.R Tambo District municipality has been declared unlawful and invalid.

The institute were supposed to conduct Covid-19 awareness campaigns for the community. In addition, the institute was ordered to pay for the Special Tribunal’s legal fees.

The Special Tribunal ordered the municipality not to pay two tax invoices to the amount of R3 036 000.00 and R1 821 600.00 for the services allegedly rendered by the training institute as part of the unlawful contract.

Tender for community outreach programme

The contract was initially for Phathilizwi to conduct a community outreach programme for the O.R Tambo municipality for 12 months.

However, on 24 February 2020 the municipality extended the tender by a period of six months.

“The extended tender was for a completely different activity, namely a Covid-19 door-to-door campaign,” read the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) statement.

Investigations by the SIU revealed that the municipality failed to comply with the emergency procurement process when extending the contract.

