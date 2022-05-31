Ivermectin terminated as a treatment for Covid-19 in SA

Faizel Patel

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has announced that anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin is no longer allowed to be prescribed to Covid-19 patients.

Sahpra has terminated the controlled Compassionate Use Access Programme with immediate effect, saying there’s no credible evidence it helps treat Covid-19.

It said there have been several developments regarding the evidence of efficacy of Ivermectin since the Programme was adopted.

“No further importation of unregistered Ivermectin products will be allowed, and health facilities will no longer be enabled to hold bulk stock in anticipation of prescriptions for such unregistered Ivermectin products.”

Sahpra also said the findings of two large clinical trials conducted in 2021 do not support the use of Ivermectin for patients with Covid-19.

It said two national health organisations updated their guidelines and do not recommend the use of Ivermectin in patients with Covid-19, except in the context of clinical trials.

“The FDA has not authorised or approved Ivermectin for the treatment or prevention of Covid-19 in people or animals. Ivermectin has not been shown to be safe or effective for these indications. Taking large doses of Ivermectin is dangerous and even the levels of Ivermectin for approved human uses can interact with other medications, like blood-thinners.”

“You can also overdose on Ivermectin, which can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, hypotension (low blood pressure), allergic reactions (itching and hives), dizziness, ataxia (problems with balance), seizures, coma and even death,” Sahpra said.

In January last year, Sahpra adopted the “ivermectin controlled compassionate use programme guideline” under Section 21 of the Medicines and Related Substances Act, which allowed for ivermectin under section 21 of the act until more data is available on the drug as a treatment for Covid-19 symptoms.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug used in different forms for both animals and people.

A few studies published during the pandemic’s early days touted its benefits as a Covid-19 treatment.

