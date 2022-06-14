Covid-19 update: 64 hospital admissions reported in the past 24 hours

Molefe Seeletsa

As of Tuesday, 14 June, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 3,979,836 with 710 new cases identified.

This represents a 6.8% positivity rate, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

Forty-one Covid-19 related deaths were reported – 10 of which occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours – bringing the total number of deaths to 101,550.

There were 64 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 3,858,949 with a recovery rate of 97%. South Africa currently has 19,337 active cases.

25,515,180 tests in total have been conducted to date in both public and private sectors.

The total number of vaccines administered in the country so far stands at 36,522,914 as of 14 June.

Provincial breakdown

The majority of the new Covid-19 cases came from Gauteng (291), followed by Western Cape (137) and KwaZulu-Natal (93).

Eastern Cape (63) then follows, while North West and Mpumalanga recorded 35 and 34 new cases respectively.

Free State recorded 24 cases followed by Northern Cape (16) and Limpopo (17), which recorded the lowest cases of the day.