Covid-19 update: 1,087 new cases confirmed with 7.8% positivity rate

Citizen Reporter

As of Tuesday, 21 June, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 3,986,892 with 1,087 new cases identified.

This represents a 7.8% positivity rate, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

Twenty Covid-19 related deaths were reported – three of which occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours – bringing the total number of deaths to 101,640.

There were 39 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 3,872,768 with a recovery rate of 97,1%. South Africa currently has 13,571 active cases.

25,618,427 tests in total have been conducted to date in both public and private sectors.

The total number of vaccines administered in the country so far stands at 36,699,717 as of 21 June.

Provincial breakdown

The majority of the new Covid-19 cases came from Gauteng (402), followed by Western Cape (233) and KwaZulu-Natal (169).

Eastern Cape (98) then follows, while Free State and Mpumalanga recorded 51 and 47 new cases respectively.

North West recorded 46 cases followed by Northern Cape (25) and Limpopo (16), which recorded the lowest cases of the day.