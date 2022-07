Many citizens are still not getting vaccinated and have now gone from vaccine hesitancy to vaccine refusal. A former Sappi worker said he didn’t regret not getting the jab, or leaving his job because the company tried to force him to get vaccinated. He agreed to speak anonymously to protect his colleagues. “When they started with the mandatory vaccines, I decided to cut my losses and resign,” he said. His colleague, who also refused to get the vaccine, was not fired but told to wear a mask at all times, while the vaccinated employees weren’t required to so. “We know...

“When they started with the mandatory vaccines, I decided to cut my losses and resign,” he said.

His colleague, who also refused to get the vaccine, was not fired but told to wear a mask at all times, while the vaccinated employees weren’t required to so.

“We know of someone who applied and got a job at Sappi, and was later not employed because the person did not want to get the vaccine,” he added.

Penelope Kekana said she did not regret not taking the jab.

“I am happy I didn’t get vaccinated because I am cautious about what I put into my body,” she said.

The drama around the vaccines and the different vaccine companies put her off.

“People were affected negatively health-wise and people mysteriously died after being vaccinated. I can’t trust the government. I would rather take my chances with Covid,” she said.

In her household, they opted for herbal medicine and used mint, garlic, lemon and gumtree to keep their immune systems strong.

“Vaccination was a no-no. Not getting vaccinated didn’t affect me negatively at all,” she said.

Walter Pretorius said he still didn’t trust the vaccine.

“Now that the dust has settled, it seems people were pressured and forced to get the vaccine,” he explained.

Pretorius said he still didn’t want to get vaccinated.

“Everyone was scrambling to get vaccinated after it was still being tested.

“They turned us into lab rats, running around after an experiment. I am not comfortable with that,” he said.

Yvonne Smith got vaccinated to visit her children in London in December when borders opened.

Smith said she didn’t regret getting the jab.

“I don’t think it was in vain. I felt more protected and I got to see my children after many months of lockdown,” she said.

Smith said people should not be forced into getting vaccinated.

Kayla Singh said she did not intend to get vaccinated.

“I don’t believe this whole Covid thing. Until today, we were not informed what exactly is in these vaccines, why is that?

“I work within the pharmaceutical industry and I know first-hand the amount of batch recalls we’ve had to do of vaccines because they were causing people to get ill… which they do not show on the news or tell people,” she said.

Singh said she saw vaccinated people at work getting infected with Covid two to three times.

“Here I am, I have never had Covid, nor have I been vaccinated. So yes, I am happy I did not get vaccinated,” she said.