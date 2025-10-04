News

JUST IN: ‘Crime fighting’ TV star announced as ActionSA mayoral candidate

Kyle Zeeman

4 October 2025

This is ahead of next year's local government elections.

Xolani Khumalo

Sizok’thola presenter Xolani Khumalo. Picture: X/Twitter

ActionSA has announced TV host Xolani Khumalo as its mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni.

Khumalo hosted the popular crime-fighting show Sizok’thola.

He was arrested and charged with murder after the death of an alleged drug dealer in July 2023, but these charges were withdrawn earlier this year.

ActionSA said Khumalo “is a fearless, ethical leader who is ready to reclaim the city from criminals, provide basic services, and ensure growth and jobs.”

This is a developing story

