Daily news update: Phala Phala probe, petrol price and Electoral Amendment Bill

Public Protector says it has completed Phala Phala investigation

Political parties during a picket at the office of the Public Protector on 9 September 2022, in Pretoria, asking for the Phala Phala report to be released. Photo: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

The Public Protector’s office said it has completed its investigation into the theft of $580 000 in cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

In a letter addressed to African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyolwethu Zungula on 20 January, Vusumuzi Dlamini, the acting executive manager of the public protector’s investigations branch, said the office’s investigation is finished and an interim report has been drafted.

Bad news for motorists as fuel price increases predicted for February

South Africa warned to brace for a fuel price increase in February. Picture: Neil McCartney

After January’s significant decrease in the price of fuel, motorists should brace themselves for increases across the board in February.

According to the latest mid-month data report by the Central Energy Fund, the price of 93 unleaded petrol will rise by 42 cents a litre, 95 unleaded by 36 cents a litre and diesel by between five and 17 cents a litre.

Illuminating paraffin is set to increase by 20 cents a litre.

Parliament granted another extension to finalise Electoral Amendment Bill

Special voting taking place at the Highway Gardens voting station in Edenvale on 31 October 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has granted Parliament’s request to further extend the deadline for the finalisation of the Electoral Amendment Bill.

Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo on Monday said the national legislature had until 28 February 2023 to finalise the bill.

In December, Parliament lodged an urgent application to the ConCourt requesting that it be granted a further extension to finalise the bill from 10 December 2022 until 28 February 2023.

Tutuka plant manager continues to wear bulletproof vest, family protected by bodyguards – De Ruyter

Outgoing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eskom, André de Ruyter. (Photo by Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath)

Outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says the general manager of Tutuka Power Station in Mpumalanga continues to wear a bulletproof vest at work and has bodyguards protecting him and his family.

“This also happens to be the station where the power general manager when he walks the plant, he has to wear a bulletproof vest [and] he is accompanied by two bodyguards.

“His wife is protected by bodyguards and when his kids go to school; they are also protected by bodyguards. And this is due to threats to his life and that of his family,” said De Ruyter.

Mkhwebane inquiry: Section 194 committee to subpoena Madonsela, says Ramaphosa ‘won’t add value’

Advocate Dali Mpofu cross examines witness at Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office on 25 August 2022. Picture: Gallo Images / Daily Maverick /Leila Dougan

The parliamentary inquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office is set to resume next Monday, with “critical witnesses” expected to testify at the Section 194 Inquiry.

The Section 194 Committee met on Tuesday for “housekeeping” purposes following recess over the festive season.

With Mkhwebane’s witnesses set to testify, the committee resolved that former public protector Thuli Madonsela should appear before the inquiry.

Stage 4 load shedding to continue until Friday

Photo for illustration: iStock

Eskom will continue to implement stage 4 load shedding during evening peak hours until Friday, according to its outgoing CEO André de Ruyter.

De Ruyter revealed this on Tuesday during a meeting with Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), which was briefed by Eskom’s board and executives.

He said stage 4 rolling blackouts would continue to be implemented from 4pm until 5am for the rest of the week in order for Eskom to preserve its emergency generation reserves.

Who is Greg Mallett, the South African marrying Princess Diana’s niece?

Pictures: Instagram

Greg Mallett, Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett’s nephew, will be marrying his girlfriend of 11 years, Lady Amelia Spencer, in March.

The couple who met while studying at the University of Cape Town still look very much in love, beaming at each other on photographs shared on their respective social media accounts.

Lady Amelia is one of the seven children of Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer. She has a twin sister Lady Eliza and is the first cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry.

Chiefs deny reports they are facing another transfer ban

A Kaizer Chiefs flag flies high during a DStv Premiership match recently Photo: Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs have come out to put out fires regarding reports that they are facing another transfer ban after failing to follow proper procedure in the transfer of Teenage Hadebe back in 2019.

The reports, which emerged on Monday afternoon, said Fifa had ruled against Chiefs in a case brought to it by Zimbabwean side Chicken Inn.

According to the reports, Chicken Inn were owed a certain percentage of Hadebe’s transfer as they had stipulated in their sale agreement when the defender joined Chiefs.

