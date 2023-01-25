A Samson without power… when Ramaphosa fires Mantashe

Cliff Buchler

‘Uncle Gwede, into my office, now!’ A look of incredulity follows the president through the door.

“Who do you think you’re talking to, Cyril?” Samson hits back.

He remains standing in front of the presidential desk, like a rebellious schoolboy in the principal’s office.

“I’ll tell you whom I’m talking to. Somebody called you, appropriately, a wind bag. Please sit down.”

Reluctantly, the energy minister plonks himself down.

“How dare you, Cyril, especially after I supported you in your fight for the presidency. Without me, you would’ve been fodder.”

“At the time I didn’t realise you’d become more of a stumbling block than someone I could rely on. Your handling of the Eskom crisis has become mielies for the shredder.

“Every Tom, Dick and Harry has latched onto your ridiculous utterances and using it against me. It has also become part of the reason for the people to take to the streets.”

“But, but…” stuttered the minister, “… I’ve told the truth that I’m not the cause of the crisis, but rather those who want to split the ANC. You must agree with that?”

“As an experienced minister, you should have anticipated the outcome of defensive bluster – whether or not the truth.

“You acted like a Fikile Mbalula who speaks before he thinks. Unlike him you weren’t born on April Fool’s Day, so should’ve known better and kept your trap shut.

“Had I known his date of birth I wouldn’t have chosen him for any portfolio. Fortunately now in Luthuli House he’ll be kept so busy sorting out striking staff there won’t be time for sprouting to the media.”

“How can you compare me with imbeciles? I take exception to it.”

“Let’s not change the subject. Your actions have brought me into the spotlight – as if I don’t have enough to cope with.

“Two influential green bodies are taking you and I to court. They believe the lack of an integrated energy plan is at the root of the energy challenges.

“They filed the application calling for ‘the president to bring into action legislation critical to energy planning’. See how complex and embarrassing things have become? So, I have no choice. You’re fired.”

As if smacked by a Gerrie Coetzee bionic upper-cut, Gwede stumbles from the office. A Samson without power.