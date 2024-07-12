‘I did not know’, says De Lille on R300 million cybercrime theft

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille says she was unaware of cybercrime theft plaguing the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure...

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille says she was unaware of cybercrime theft plaguing the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI).

This week, new Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson revealed that at least R300 million has been allegedly siphoned undetected from his department over 10 years.

The most recent cyber attack occurred in May this year when R24 million was looted from the department.

This incident prompted a full forensic investigation by the Hawks, the South African Police Service (Saps), the State Security Agency (SSA), and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) experts.

According to Macpherson, the Public Works Department has suspended four officials and investigators have seized 30 laptops as a result.

De Lille reacts

De Lille, who was Public Works Minister from May 2019 to March 2023, has announced she would meet with Macpherson so she can be furnished with the details of the cybercrime theft.

“I will be meeting with Minister Macpherson next week and I will request a copy of the report for the period relevant to my time at DPWI,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

De Lille claimed she was able to recover at least R253 million during her tenure. The money recovered related to leases where the government was overcharged for rent.

ALSO READ: Public Works department lost R2.5 million monthly to hackers over 10 years

“I had an agreement with the Special Investigating Unit [SIU], who seconded two SIU officials to help investigate all allegations in DPWI.

“Once I have seen the report from Minister Macpherson, relevant to my period, I will then be able to respond fully.

“During my tenure at DPWI, wherever any irregularities and alleged corruption was uncovered, I acted swiftly to report matters to the auditor-general and the SIU,” the statement further reads.

Public Works IT ‘problems’

De Lille also told Newzroom Afrika on Friday that it was not “brought to my attention money” that was being stolen from her former department.

“No, I did not know. I was asked by the media whether I was aware of it and that’s why I have responded. I have also said I will meet with Minister Dean Macpherson… we have got an appointment set for next week.

“I will hear the details from him and what exactly transpired. Then we will take it from there,” she said.

READ MORE: ‘Expanded looting’: Civil servants steal R14 million from EPWP funds

“The crooks are always two or three steps ahead of us and that’s why I say I cannot comment on the substance of the report until I have met with Minister Macpherson next week because if it was hidden within the system, they might have found ways of concealing it,” De Lille continued.

The Cabinet minister conceded that her former department had challenges regarding its IT systems “for quite a long time”.

“The IT problems stem from the billions of rands that the department has invested over the years to digitise our asset register. They kept on renewing the contract even though the contract had expired and then, we had some IT problems.”

Government cyber security

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni also commented on the cybercrime theft, saying investigations were still ongoing.

“Investigating teams were urged to work with speed to conclude their work without compromising the required thoroughness of the investigation.

“It is, therefore, important for the department to allow the investigation to be concluded without remarks that may jeopardise future criminal proceedings,” she said in a statement.

READ MORE: No more new houses or offices for ministers and their deputies

Ntshavheni indicated that the SSA continues to provide support and advice to government departments on cyber security.

“The SSA is finalising a consolidated assessment of the government’s cyber security strengths and initiatives underway to address any weaknesses found in the system.

“The report once completed will be submitted to the National Security Council for further processing and direction.”