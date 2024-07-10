Public Works department lost R2.5 million monthly to hackers over 10 years

Four officials have been suspended and 30 laptops seized by investigators.

The new Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) Dean Macpherson has revealed that cyber hackers have stolen at least R300 million from the department over the past 10 years.

This amounts to at least R2.5 million going missing from the department’s coffers every month without anyone noticing.

According to Macpherson and Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala, the amount could be more. Investigations are ongoing.

The latest incident took place in May 2024 when cyber attackers stole R24 million from the public works department.

The department unearthed the activity when the minister and his deputy were conducting a detailed assessment of the work of the department and through briefings from branches.

The discovery prompted a full forensic investigation by the Hawks, the South African Police Service (Saps), the State Security Agency and experts in the Information and Communication Technology and cyber security industry.

“It has become clear that the department has been a soft target and playground for cyber criminals for over a 10-year period and this should have been picked up a lot earlier,” said Macpherson.

“I felt it important to let South Africa know what has happened and what we are doing about it. I cannot discount the possibility of collusion between officials and criminals in this prolonged period of theft,” he said.

“It is clear that we need better financial control which I have said to the department is a matter of urgency,” added Macpherson.

Public Works officials suspended

The department has suspended four officials, while investigators seized 30 laptops. The four DPWI officials include three senior management and middle management officials.

The department has shut down all its payment systems, and this has caused delays in the payment of its creditors.

“The department has suffered a massive financial loss and those responsible for protecting us from cyber criminals must be held to account. We need answers as to what happened under their watch,” said Macpherson.

McKenzie stops trips for super fans

The public works revelations come as Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie publishes a list of the department’s beneficiaries. More lists are coming, said the department on Wednesday.

McKenzie said this would ensure future funding goes to the deserving and not the politically connected ones.

“We have a majority of good people working at Sport, Arts and Culture. We have a corrupt few mafias but we also have those that got intimidated by those creatives who invoke the names of politicians to demand funding. I will fire the corrupt ones and protect the good ones. We will make SA proud,” said McKenzie.

On Tuesday, McKenzie announced he had stopped all trips for super fans.

“We have athletes and artists who are struggling to raise money to attend sporting events and exhibitions. How do we justify paying for fans? We shall no longer be paying for these trips and we will use that money where it’s needed the most,” said McKenzie.