Deadly weekend in Eastern Cape as 8 killed in accidents

The Eastern Cape transport department said the deaths of people on the roads in the province was a matter of concern.

The wreck of a mini-bus taxi after the crash in the Eastern Cape. Photo: Eastern Cape Transport Department

At least eight people lost their lives in three separate accidents in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.

This comes after a sedan collided with a minibus taxi on the N2 at Payne Location outside Mthatha on Sunday.

According to Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose, the drivers of both vehicles died on the scene, and one other person was rushed to hospital.

“It was a Toyota Quantum with three occupants that collided with a VW Polo with one occupant that collided. Drivers of both vehicles, both male died on the scene, while one person sustained some injuries and was transported to a hospital in Mthatha.

“A culpable homicide docket has been opened for further investigations,” Binqose said.

Six killed

Six more people were killed in two separate accidents near Mthatha on Saturday.

In the first accident, two people died while three others, including the driver, sustained injuries on the R61 road between Mthatha and PSJ, near Dangwana location.

Binqose said the accident happened when the driver of a Mazda with six occupants lost control and overturned.

“Two passengers died on the scene while the driver and three other passengers were taken to Isilimela and St Barnabas hospital. A culpable homicide docket has been opened for further investigations.”

In the second crash, a white Suzuki S-Presso lost control and overturned, hitting an oncoming Isuzu single cab bakkie, claiming four lives on the N2 road near Qweqwe just outside Mthatha.

“The deceased are two males and two females all from the sedan. Three other people, including the bakkie driver sustained some injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Mthatha,” Binqose said.

Accidents concerning

Binqose, said that the deaths of people on the roads in the province was a matter of concern.

“A reminder to each one of us that the road is everybody’s responsibility therefore we all have a role to play. A greater responsibility of course lies with those behind the wheel. It is for that reason that the MEC for Transport in the Eastern Cape Mr Xolile Nqatha is constantly calling on you and I to be extra vigilant on our roads.”

Binqose said all three accidents are under investigation.

