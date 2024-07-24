One killed, 60 injured in truck crash transporting workers in KZN

Paramedics said the truck veered off the gravel road, colliding with a tree.

Paramedics responded to a multiple casualty scene on Hella Hella Pass just before 7am on Wednesday morning. Picture: ALS Paramedics

One person has been killed and 60 others seriously injured following a road accident involving a truck transporting workers in KwaZulu-Natal.

The accident took place on Hella Hella Pass outside Pietermaritzburg just before 7am on Wednesday morning.

Accident

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said officials responded to a multiple casualty scene.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos as a truck carrying labourers to work somehow veered off the gravel road colliding with a tree. Approximately 60 workers sustained various injuries and multiple ambulance services worked to stabilise them on the scene before they were transported to various hospitals in Pietermaritzburg and Durban for further care.

“Unfortunately one female believed to be in her 50s sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for her. She was declared deceased on the scene,” said Jamieson.

He added that events leading up to the crash is unknown, however, police were in attendance and will investigate further.

Eleven pupils killed

Earlier this month, 11 pupils from two schools in Carletonville died in a scholar transport crash.

The accident happened after a Ford Ranger rammed into a Toyota Siyaya on the N12 near Fochville, causing it to overturn before it eventually caught fire.

The driver of the scholar transport vehicle also lost his life in the accident.

President Cyril Ramaphosa demanded that children be protected following the death of the pupils.

Saddened

Ramaphosa said he was “deeply saddened” by the deaths of the pupils and conveyed his condolences to the families, friends, fellow pupils and educators of the deceased children.

“The loss of such young lives at the start of a new school term touches all of us as a nation. We wish the affected families and school communities the best as they mourn the passing of children who have been deprived of fulfilling their potential and spending their lives with families and friends.”

Ramaphosa also wished the injured pupils a speedy recovery.

