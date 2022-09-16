Department of Employment and Labour to hold 4th annual CCMA labour conference

Citizen Reporter

The Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) will host this year’s 4th CCMA Labour Conference, themed ‘25 years in pursuit of Social Justice and Equity’ to encourage conversations affecting the labour world as a whole.

According to DEL, the conference will take place next week, and speakers will include Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, and Judge President Basheer Waglay.

“The programme will be kicked off by the Honourable Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, MP, who will give an address on the importance of effective legislation and dispute resolution institutions in promoting labour market stability, peace and equity,” said DEL.

“We are excited that the Honourable Judge President Basheer will give a judicial lecture reflecting on whether the Labour Court delivered on its mandate over the last 25 years.

“Later in the evening, our keynote address will be delivered by the Honourable Chief Justice Raymond Zondo – who will narrate his recollections from his tenure as the first CCMA Governing Body Chairperson and Judge President of the Labour Appeal Court.”

The department is adamant that this is a manner of providing an opportunity for social partners and stakeholders to commemorate as well as reflect on the 25-year anniversary of the CCMA and the Labour Relations Act (LRA).

At the conference, current myriad of labour issues in the global and national discourse and for them with the best practice norms will be tackled. Trends in the labour market while influencing thought leadership on the future of dispute resolution will also be discussed.

The conference is expecting a physical audience of approximately 500 delegates with some coming from as far as Brazil, USA, South Korea and Swaziland.

Compiled by Siphumelele Khumalo

