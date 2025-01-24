Department to recruit 20 000 intern labour inspectors from end of January

The details of the post will be advertised via the public service vacancy circular and recruitment will be done across two years.

The Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) will be opening up 20 000 spaces for aspiring labour inspectors.

Minister Nomakhosazana Meth announced the mass recruitment drive this week at the at the NEDLAC Annaul Labour School outside Pretoria.

The minister acknowledged the work done by labour inspectors in the latter half of 2024, saying more inspectors would help the department extend their reach across the country.

10 000 interns in 2025

The advert, with details of the positions, will be published on 31 January via the public service vacancy circular.

The minister said that 10 000 recruits would be sourced during the first intake in 2025, with another 10 000 joining in 2026.

“This priority speaks directly to the need for enhanced capacity in out labour inspectorate, ensuring that the protections afforded by laws are implemented on the ground,” Meth said.

Labour inspections ramped up in late 2024 after a spate of food poisoning incidents, the forced registration of informal traders, and a focus on the hiring of foreigners.

“These inspections are to ensure that employees are correctly paid, the conditions of employment are as per the Basic Conditions of Employment (BCEA), and where we have found non-compliance, we have enforced the law with all might,” said Meth.

Role of a labour inspector

Labour inspectors have sweeping powers that that allow the to enforce the clauses of multiple pieces of legislation, most notably the BCEA.

As well as advising employers and employees of their rights, inspectors can investigate any complaints made by employers regarding working conditions.

The Labour Guide states that no warrant is required for inspectors to act within the BCEA, allowing them to ask questions of any person at a place of business or remove substances or machinery from the premises.

“Our increased actions should serve as a deterrent toward wrongdoing hence the work of inspection and enforcement services of the department is critical in safeguarding workers,” said Meth.

