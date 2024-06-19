News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Itumeleng Mafisa

Digital Journalist

3 minute read

19 Jun 2024

04:50 pm

Did the DA pull a fast one on the ANC? Leaders labelled ‘intellectually deficient’

Has the ANC lost its great intelectualism and ideological abilities ?

These are the ANC's premier candidates for seven provinces

General views of the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture for illustration purposes. Picture: Michel Bega

The African National Congress (ANC) has been accused of allegedly failing to correctly interpret the statement of intent signed by parties that are part of the Government of National Unity (GNU).    

On Tuesday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was corrected by DA federal chairperson Helen Zille on several clauses of the agreement during an interview on the SABC’s Face The Nation.

The Citizen understands that the GNU contract was negotiated for days with parties from the ANC, DA and IFP putting their best negotiators forward to get the country a solid deal in the interest of all South Africans.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ramaphosa announces GNU decision, what you need to know

Did the ANC read the GNU contract

But political analyst professor Sipho Seepe said the ANC had not presented a strong negotiation team to ensure their constituency is represented in the GNU.

The ANC negotiation team included deputy secretary general Nomvula Mokonyane, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, chairperson Gwende Mantashe, and NEC member Nkenke Kekana.

“We should not beat around the bush, the ANC’s leadership is largely intellectually deficient. So it should not come as a surprise that they cannot even read the same document that they signed,” Seepe told The Citizen.

Seepe said the ANC in the past was rooted in intellectualism and strong ideological debates. He said all of that has changed with the party being unable to implement its own policies over the years.

“These are people who have been parachuted into positions without any intellect. Unfortunately, money will not make you any more intelligent than you are,” he said.

Seepe said the ANC should realise it is tied to the hip with the DA and the IFP since no party had won the elections with an overwhelming majority.

“The ANC departs from a mistaken belief that it is being generous in forming a Government of National Unity (GNU). It’s an attempt to camouflage its calamitous loss. The DA has entered this with a clear understanding that the ANC has not won elections,” Seepe said.

ALSO READ: ANC’s game-changer: Pursuing a Government of National Unity to break deadlock

At least six parties have joined the GNU, including the PA, PAC and the Good Party, with more parties expected to join the formation over the next few days.

Read more on these topics

African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) Government of national unity (GNU) Nomvula Mokonyane

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Community Chat: What would you spend a R70m Lotto win on?
Elections Ramaphosa: Don’t be afraid of the GNU
News Gauteng winter initiation season: 138 abductions, two deaths and four arrests
Politics Ramaphosa: I will be a president for all, not just some South Africans
News Who joined GNU first? Parties push back against Zille’s comment on PA

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES