Ramaphosa: Don’t be afraid of the GNU

The newly re-elected president said he would announce his cabinet soon and promised that he would put citizens first in his decision.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans not to fear a future led by a Government of National Unity (GNU).

The African National Congress (ANC) has been in power for 30 years but lost its majority in the May general elections. It secured just over 40% of the national vote, while the main opposition, the Democratic Alliance (DA), got 21.8%.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

To lead the country, the ANC teamed up with the DA and other political parties to form a Government of a GNU. The coalition includes at least six parties, with others saying they were in the process of joining the political grouping

‘If you want to work with me to create jobs, you are my friend’

Speaking to a crowd gathered outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said there was nothing to fear from the GNU.

ALSO READ: WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration

“Let us not be afraid of what this Government of National Unity is about.

“We want to create jobs. We are going to get everyone who works in the GNU to create jobs. I will make sure that happens”

“If you want to work with me to create jobs, you are my friend

“If you don’t want to work with me, you are not my people, if you do not want to create jobs,” said Ramaphosa.

Cabinet announcement coming soon

The newly re-elected president confirmed he would announce his cabinet soon, promising that he would put citizens first in his decision.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘There is no GNU, it’s a government of selective unity’ − Sooliman

“Those who do not work with us will be kicked out. In the coming days I will be building a cabinet that will work for you,” he said.

National Dialogue incoming

Speaking moments earlier in his first address to the nation as president, Ramaphosa said he would hold a national dialogue with parties, sectors and other stakeholders to plot a way forward for the country.

He also said those who were intent on causing chaos would be defeated.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa: I will be a president for all, not just some South Africans

“Despite progress, our society remains unequal and highly polarised. There are toxic elements of an insipient social fragmentation that can only turn to instability.

“Those who seek to enflame tensions in the country will not succeed because South Africans are resolute. Those who seek to undermine our institutions will fail because democracy lives in the hearts of our people and will not be dislodged”.

WATCH: Ramaphosa’s inauguration address