‘Bold move’ – Dirco ‘should be commended’ for recalling SA diplomats in Israel

Against a background of an increasing death toll and a groundswell of global support for an end to the Middle East crisis, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor yesterday said South Africa remained steadfast in calling for an immediate ceasefire and the completion of humanitarian corridors. This is to ensure aid and basic services reach those in need in the Israel-Palestine war. Pandor condemns Hamas and Israel Addressing MPs in parliament on the conflict yesterday, Pandor condemned Hamas and Israel for the ongoing war. “The actions by Israel that we are witnessing daily are a violation of international…

Against a background of an increasing death toll and a groundswell of global support for an end to the Middle East crisis, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor yesterday said South Africa remained steadfast in calling for an immediate ceasefire and the completion of humanitarian corridors.

This is to ensure aid and basic services reach those in need in the Israel-Palestine war.

Pandor condemns Hamas and Israel

Addressing MPs in parliament on the conflict yesterday, Pandor condemned Hamas and Israel for the ongoing war.

“The actions by Israel that we are witnessing daily are a violation of international law, including the UN Charter, the Geneva Convention and all its protocols,” said Pandor.

ALSO READ: Israel’s Netanyahu should be arrested for ‘murder of women and children’ – Pandor

“In its attacks and kidnapping of innocent civilians, Hamas has also violated international law. When we express horror at the violence, it is critical that we acknowledge that the illegal occupation of Palestine by Israel, for several decades, has led to bitter hatred and increased violence.”

She added: “We join the world in expressing horror at the war crimes being committed in Palestine, during the targeting of civilians, infrastructure, UN premises and other vulnerable targets.

“These experiences remind us as black South Africans living under apartheid. This is one of the key reasons South Africans and people all over the world, have taken to the streets to express their anger and concern at what is taking place in Gaza and in the West Bank.”

ALSO READ: Cabinet calls on Dirco to act against Israeli ambassador to SA

In its reaction, the SA Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) slammed the recall of South African diplomatic staff in Israel, as “yet another illustration of how our government has chosen to side with Hamas”.

SAJBD national chair Prof Karen Milner said: “When it refused to condemn the atrocities of 7 October in which over 1 400 Israeli citizens were massacred, the department of international relations and cooperation [Dirco] position, has been to side with Hamas.

“Dirco’s most recent display of support for Hamas has been to threaten action against the Israeli ambassador in South Africa on the claimed grounds of his being ‘undiplomatic’.

“The same Dirco reached out to the perpetrators of those atrocities – most notably when Minister Pandor made a phone call to the Hamas leadership to pledge South Africa’s support.

ALSO READ: Israel minister reprimanded over Gaza nuclear ‘option’ comment

“In light of the minister having denied Hamas’ subsequent statement that she expressed support for the terror attacks, the SAJBD has launched a PAIA [Promotion of Access to Information Act] application to ascertain the discrepancy between what Hamas said and what Pandor claims.”

Pandor should be condemned

University of South Africa senior lecturer in international relations Dr Ahmed Jazbhay said Pandor and Dirco should be commended for “a bold move in recalling the remaining SA diplomats in Israel”.

“This was bold and showed autonomy on the part of Cabinet,” said Jazbhay.

“However, the minister is being cautious, because one cannot equate the violence by Hamas to that of Israel.”

ALSO READ: Bolivia cuts ties with Israel over Gaza strikes

University of Pretoria’s Roland Henwood said: “Calls for a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors are increasing and seem to be gaining momentum.

“However, there are no indication that this will happen soon.”

Meanwhile, an umbrella of organisations which included the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, South African Jews for a Free Palestine, SA Artists Against Apartheid, #Act4theFuture and #FreePalestine #ZionismMustFall, have also called for an end to the Palestine occupation.