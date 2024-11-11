EFF says R2.6bn extra spent on printing matric exam papers promotes ‘white capital control’

The EFF says increasing expenditure on exam printing from R1 billion to R3.6 billion was unnecessary, and the DA's reasoning was "flimsy".

The EFF has taken aim at Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube. She is pictured at the National Senior Certificate (NSC) Pledge Signing Ceremony at Pretoria Central High School on 18 October 2024 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has criticised the government’s decision to spend billions more by outsourcing the printing of matric exam papers.

It says this money could be better spent on school nutrition programmes, teaching jobs and managing scholar transport better.

It emerged on Sunday that the Department of Basic Education allowing provincial departments to outsource the printing of national senior certificate (NSC) exam papers to private companies has increased the total cost of printing from less than R1 billion to a staggering R3.6 billion.

Only one province is reportedly still using the state-owned Government Printing Works (GWP) to print Grade 12 exam papers.

The reason for this decision has been attributed to concerns about exam paper leakages by government officials.

Billions spent on exam printing unnecessary, EFF says



On Monday, EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said the decision was driven by the Democratic Alliance (DA’s) “privatisation agenda” under Minister Siviwe Gwarube.

“This shift from state printing services to private entities is yet another attempt to erode government capability, handing critical functions over to private companies controlled by white capital, a hallmark of DA governance,” Mathys claimed in a statement.

“Previously, the Government Printing Works efficiently managed the printing of examination papers at a significantly lower cost.”

The EFF spokesperson said the motive of preventing leaks was “flimsy” and failed to justify the additional burden on the public purse.

This especially when the increase in expenditure did not translate into better service “but only lines the pockets of corporations”.

“For instance, in Limpopo, costs have soared from R13 million to over R30 million, while in North West, the expenditure has jumped from R8 million to over R27 million.

“Gauteng, too, has seen its budget for exam printing double, from R17 million to over R36 million.

“This is a deliberate weakening of state resources, pushing us towards complete dependence on the private sector—a sector that prioritises profit over public good.”

Inflating costs to promote profit

Speaking to City Press, some officials in the provinces have used the licence to procure service providers to print exam papers to benefit themselves by allegedly inflating printing costs.

“While many people might be focused on smooth preparation of the exams, including printing of the exam papers, distributing and safeguarding them against leakages and theft, some politicians and officials are accused of having identified a gap to loot without being caught,” the civil servant claimed.

Mathys complained that the main companies benefitting from the outsourcing of printing – Lithotech and Lebone Litho Printers – have white directors.

“If this trend continues, government capacity will diminish to the point where private corporations control every essential service.”

EFF slams DA for further ‘failures’ within the education department

Mathys added that the short time Gwarube has been minister (since May) her party’s impact has been “less than adequate”.

“By refusing to fully endorse the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill, the DA showed its lack of commitment to reducing the marginalisation of African children based on language, an issue that entrenches inequality within our schools.

“Additionally, the DA’s drastic cuts to the education budget have led to fewer teachers in a system that is already overwhelmed, further compromising the teacher-to-learner ratio.”

Mathys said learners suffer while education support services deteriorate.

“Reduced funding for school nutrition programmes has left many children without the meals they depend on, while learner transport tenders have been grossly mismanaged, with companies failing to deliver reliable transport services to rural and underserved communities.

“Instead of prioritising the needs of the people, the DA has continued the self-serving approach that marked the ANC’s tenure.”

The EFF spokesperson said the DA was intent on dismantling the state and sacrificing the future of people for corporate profit.