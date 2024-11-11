Defections from EFF to MK: Malema-Shivambu rift set to widen, warns analyst

Malema says he expects two more leaders to leave the EFF and this has left many wondering about who these could be.

Sanet Solomon, a political analyst at the University of South Africa (Unisa), says the defection of members from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to the Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party may intensify existing tensions between Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu.

Malema and Shivambu co-founded the EFF following their expulsion from the African National Congress (ANC) in 2012.

Speaking to The Citizen on Monday, Solomon said the exodus of EFF leaders to MK may exacerbate the pre-existing divide between the two leaders.

“Despite public declarations of friendship, it is evident that they are heading in different directions. The recent migration of EFF members to MK could further solidify their separation,” she said.

ALSO READ: Moving up the ranks: Zuma appoints Floyd Shivambu as MK party secretary-general [VIDEO]

What caused the rift between Floyd and Julius?

Solomon indicated the tension between the two leaders is apparent, even though Shivambu has described his shift to MK as a political decision.

“Over time, the relationship became somewhat strained. This was evident in their interactions and could have been caused by their differing leadership styles and possible future plans for the party.”

Solomon said because of how the EFF is seemingly centred around Malema, it made sense for Shivambu to leave.

“Separation was imminent as the EFF had become synonymous with Malema, leaving no opportunities for advancement for Shivambu,” she said.

Will Ndlozi join MK?

There is speculation that EFF Member of Parliament (MP) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi could be the next to jump to ship along with EFF MP Carl Niehaus.

However, in an interview with the SABC on the weekend, Shivambu said he was not deliberately recruiting his former comrades to join the MK party.

“We are in the process of consolidating structures of MK on the ground,” he said. “We are not poaching leaders promising them a better position this side.”

Shivambu indicated that he has a very close relationship with Ndlozi describing him as a brother.

Shivambu said despite their close bond the two would sometimes have different ways of seeing things and dealing with political matters.

“He is my brother, but he holds his own political views in terms of how we should handle some issues,” he said.

Shivambu refused to comment on Malema’s recent tweet in which he said expect two more top leaders to leave the EFF.

In his tweet on 7 November Malema said, ”Only two more of your favourites remain, and the list will be finalised. They sing beautifully and are always willing to pose for pictures and sign roll calls, but remember, their souls are long gone. To prevent any potential hurt, it’s crucial to heed the guidance of the leadership. We remain standing and are not going anywhere under a criminal syndicate.”

ALSO READ: The impact of Floyd Shivambu’s defection