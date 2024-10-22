News

Eight days missing: Public urged to help find father and 9-year-old daughter

Preliminary information suggests that the father picked up his daughter from her school in Hartenbos on Monday, 14 October.

Jacob Mare and his nine-year-old daughter, Yaleen Mare, from Mossel Bay have been missing for eight days.

The Mossel Bay Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit (FSC) is asking for the public’s help to locate Jacob Mare and his nine-year-old daughter, Yaleen Mare.

Jacob and his daughter from Mossel Bay have been missing for eight days.

Preliminary information suggests that Jacob picked up Yaleen from her school in Hartenbos on Monday 14 October. They haven’t been seen since, said Media Spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said in a media report on Tuesday.

The police shared pictures of the father and daughter in the hope that someone had seen them.

Anyone with information about where they might be, can contact Warrant Officer Alistair Rezant at the Mossel Bay FCS on 082 234 3557 or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

