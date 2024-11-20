Pensioner missing on way to collect Sassa social grant

Reaction Unit South Africa urged the public to relocate a missing elderly woman who vanished after leaving home to collect her social grant.

A 65-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman has gone missing after leaving her home on 6 November 2024 to withdraw her old age South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), Mampoboza Khuzwayo caught a taxi and disembarked in Tongaat.

“Her family confirmed that on the day of her disappearance, Khuzwayo met with a woman known to them. They chatted briefly before parting ways on Gopalall Hurbans Road.”

Public urged to assist

Rusa urges the public to assist in finding the woman, who has a history of dementia and hypertension.

“Khuzwayo was dressed in a brown shirt, brown pants, brown jacket and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about her possible whereabouts should contact Rusa on 086 1234 333.

Elderly woman who defrauded Sassa ordered to pay back money

In a separate incident, the court ordered a businesswoman to repay Sassa the money she stole.

The Pretoria North Regional Court convicted Sarathamoney Devi Sigamoney of perjury, fraud, and theft on November 1, and ordered the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) to confiscate her assets.

As the sole director of a business that received tenders from the South African Police Service (SAPS) for office equipment worth about R88 million between 2017 and 2022, Sigamoney scammed the Sassa pension payouts.

According to Henry Mamothame, a spokesman for the Investigating Directorate against Corruption (IDAC), the court mandated that Sigamoney reimburse the funds.

“The order stipulates that an amount of R138 593.00, together with interest at a prescribed rate of 11.25% per annum, calculated from the date of this order to the date of payment, be paid back to Sassa,” said Mamothame

Mamothame ordered Sigamoney to provide proof of payment to the state.

“This is the NPA’s strategy to use the forfeiture powers of the AFU to take away the proceeds of crime back to the state, to ensure that crime does not pay.”

The court scheduled sentencing on 14 January next year, following her conviction in the case.

