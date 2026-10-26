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Eikenhof mother turns recyclable waste into a lifeline for her family

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By Dylan Mohlala

2 minute read

26 October 2026

01:12 pm

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Ndaba, who lives in an informal settlement in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg, collects recyclable materials to earn a living. Unemployed and struggling to find work, she relies on what others throw away to support her family.

For Sana Ndaba, discarded recyclable materials offer a way to put food on the table for her two children.

Ndaba, who lives in an informal settlement in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg, collects recyclable materials to earn a living. Unemployed and struggling to find work, she relies on what others throw away to support her family.

She has been searching for employment for a long time, but has yet to secure a job.

She wakes up every morning and collects recyclable materials, hoping to earn enough to get through the day.

Some days, she makes R10 or R20. On a good day, she can bring home R50.

Although the money is not a lot, every rand helps her provide food for her children.

The work is physically demanding, particularly when she has to transport heavy loads to the recycling depot. The men around her offer support, helping her pull the loads and protecting her as she goes about her daily work.

Despite the challenges, Ndaba remains grateful for what she has.

“Life is not easy, but we are just happy to have a roof over our heads,” she says.

Her circumstances have not dampened her hopes of finding formal employment. She remains optimistic that an opportunity will come her way, allowing her to provide a more stable future for her children.

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Until then, Ndaba continues to make an honest living from materials many people discard.

For her, collecting recyclables is more than a means of survival. It is a daily effort to keep her family going while holding on to the hope of a better tomorrow.

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