Enyobeni tavern: DJ describes how ‘a girl was being trampled on’ during tragic night

On the night of the incident, artists and DJs were provided with free drinks, according to Lulani.

Portraits of some teenagers are seen on empty coffins during symbolic mass memorial service in East London on 6 July 2022, after 21 people, mostly teens, died at the Enyobeni tavern last month. Photo: Phill Magakoe / AFP

The Enyobeni tavern was so overcrowded that moving around the two-storey building, where 21 children died in June 2022, was extremely difficult.

This was revealed by Lihlumelo Lulani, the first witness who took the stand at the inquest into the Enyobeni tavern tragedy at the East London Regional Court sitting in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, on Monday.

Lulani said that the marketing of the event, which was a birthday party rather than a “pens down” party as previously reported, likely contributed to the influx of patrons.

He mentioned that the party ended at around 1am, despite several attempts to end it earlier.

“We tried to stop the music for people to leave, but they did not listen. They started singing themselves. We then decided to switch on the music again,” said Lulani.

Lulani described the tavern as so overcrowded that moving from the top to the bottom floor was nearly impossible due to people pushing to get in and out.

“There was a point from the balcony where a girl was being trampled on. Fortunately, they managed to lift her and bring her inside as people were trying to push their way in.

“It was difficult to move around the club. It was just chaotic inside.”

He said that when the paramedics arrived as the tragedy unfolded, he and his friends were upstairs.

“Two people were taken upstairs, I thought they were just tired and drunk. My friend and I tried to wake them up,” he said.

However, it was already too late.

Enyobeni tavern owners guilty

In February, the Enyobeni tavern owners sentenced to R5 000 fines each or 100 days in prison.

This after being found guilty of selling or supplying liquor to persons under the age of 18. The married pair, Sikhangela Owen Ndevu, 54, and Vuyokazi, 45, acted in violation of the Liquor Act.

In his sentencing, East London Regional Court magistrate Kevi von Brett said: “Let me say that the extreme punishment on first offenders will be impossible. In this light, I believe the imposition of a fine will be appropriate.

“When considering the possible suspension as part of it, I would say that would probably be futile. It is difficult to imagine any scenario where the two accused would be issued with another liquor licence at present.”

The court is now trying to ascertain who should be held liable for their deaths.