Body left without a head after gruesome hit and run in KZN

Rusa said the perpetrator involved did not stop their vehicle at the scene of the crime.

A gruesome discovery was unveiled on Sunday afternoon when passerby motorists reported seeing the remains of a dismembered and decapitated person.

According to reports, the victim was fatally swooped away in a hit-and-run along the M41 in the vicinity of Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal.

“Passing motorists contacted the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) Operations Centre at approximately 20:27 reporting human body parts lying on the road,” said the unit.

When the Rusa response team arrived at the scene they allegedly located the deceased’s arms and legs, as well as torso.

The unit’s spokesperson Prem Balram told The Citizen that Rusa members left the scene without having found the head.

It is believed that the ran-over victim was dragged by the vehicle for several metres which may have resulted in the decapitation and dismemberment of the deceased.

Man admits chopping up girlfriend, denies killing her

In a bizarre turn of events in the Eastern Cape, a 35-year-old man accused of chopping up his girlfriend’s body and disposing of the pieces in pit latrines refuted allegations of him killing the victim.

Bantubenkosi Siqotyana recently appeared in the Mthatha High Court, in Eastern Cape. He faces charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice and violating a corpse.

While Siqotyana pled guilty to the charge of violating a corpse, he denied killing his long-term girlfriend.

According to claims made by the suspect, 32-year-old Nombeko Thobigunya died of poisoning.

“I cut my girlfriend’s body into pieces, loaded them in a wheelbarrow and dumped them into various unused pit latrine toilets of abandoned homesteads in my village.

“But I never killed her. I cut the body of my already dead girlfriend into pieces,” Siqotyana said in his plea statement which was read into the record by Legal Aid attorney Jongithemba Hanise.

Furthermore, the court heard that Thobigunya was killed through food poisoning by a woman known in Siqotyana’s area for poisoning people.

The suspect said he took his partner home where she later died after complaining about a stomach ache.

After keeping the body in the house for days, Siqotyana then admitted to the court that he cut the body into pieces. He said he did this because the body was emitting a foul odour because it was beginning to decompose.