Contracted Eskom guards nabbed for stealing thousands of litres of diesel

Two guards employed by a security company contracted Eskom have been arrested for allegedly stealing nearly 6,000 litres of diesel worth over from the Port Rex Power Station in East London.

Eskom said the guards were arrested while on duty at the power station on Monday.

The ailing power utility said the stolen diesel is valued at approximately R145,930.07.

“Through internal investigations, was established that the arrested contract security guards permitted a vehicle to collect the stolen diesel from the site during the night shifts, and for which they were paid in return,” it said.

“The internal investigations supported by the Bidvest Protea Coin investigation Team and SAPS arrested the two security guards a few days after Eskom/laid criminal charges for the theft of diesel incidents.”

General manager for security at the state-owned entity, Advocate Karen Pillay, said the arrests are a significant step in the fight against crime in Eskom.

“It is appalling that the individuals entrusted with the responsibilities of safeguarding our infrastructure resort to such acts of malfeasance.”

“In our efforts to clean out the organisation, we shall ensure that guarding companies contracted to Eskom toe the line in screening their personnel and delivering services of a high standard,” Pillay said.

Eskom said the investigations are ongoing to identify other suspects.

“The outcome shall determine further actions to be taken against the contracted security company, including but not limited to loss recovery. Eskom will provide the required support to the authorities to ensure that the suspects are successfully prosecuted and that the maximum permissible sanction is meted out.”

The two suspects are expected to appear in the East London Magistrate Court on Wednesday, 30 November 2022.

