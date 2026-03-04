Here is when Shingwedzi camp in the Kruger National Park will reopen

Floods closed much of the northern parts of the Kruger National Park in January, with repairs ongoing.

One of the marquee camps in the Kruger National Park is set to reopen after over a month of being closed due to flood damage.

South African National Parks (SANParks) on Tuesday announced that Shingwedzi Rest Camp will begin welcoming visitors back to the area.

Floods decimated the park in January, causing widespread infrastructure damage and loss of tourism activity as many sections of the park became inaccessible.

Shingwedzi Rest Camp has been given a 6 March reopening date, although access will be possible from select routes.

Visitors to the Shingwedzi will need to access the park through the Punda Maria or Pafuri gates, with access through Letaba still restricted.

“Repairs are underway at the approach of the Letaba high water bridge, which connects the tar road between Mopani and Letaba Rest Camps.

“The public will be informed once the bridge is ready and accessible,” confirmed SANParks spokesperson JP Louw.

The northern parts of the park were hit hardest by floods and infrastructure damage.

Camps that have already reopened include the Punda Maria Rest Camp and Bateluer Bush Camp.

Mopani Rest Camp is partially open and accessible through the same gates as Shingwedzi, while the Olifants Rest Camp is accessible through the Phalaborwa aate

Weekend rains this week reclosed the Talamati Bush Camp on Monday, with guests directed to nearby camps.

Obey road signs

SANParks will release more information as it becomes available, with Louw reminding guests to obey instructions at all times.

“Guests are reminded that gravel roads marked with ‘No Entry’ signs must not be accessed under any circumstances,” he stated.

‘Our teams are working tirelessly to restore infrastructure and ensure that Kruger National Park remains a safe and enjoyable destination for all,” Louw concluded.

The greater Limpopo province is still recovering from the rain that lashed it since the turn of the year.

The provincial government estimated R10 billion would be needed for restoration efforts, while R800 million was made available for immediate relief.

Since December, roughly 400 roads, totalling 60 km, have been damaged, with over 3 000 households affected by flood damage, the province stated.

NOW READ: Floods: Here’s how the Kruger National Park wildlife is doing