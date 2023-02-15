Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
15 Feb 2023
News

‘Premature’ to criticise electricity minister and state of disaster

Eskom Minister
President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to the Sona debate in the National Assembly on 18 February 2021 in Cape Town. Photo: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
Organised business have strong reservations about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “solutions” to deal with the load shedding crisis which is crippling economic activity, as none of his plans have a clear indication on how they can be implemented. During both the Mining Indaba in Cape Town and the State of the Nation Address, Ramaphosa implored the private sector to “get off of the rooftops and into the ring” with government as it works to address crippling issues related to energy, logistics and crime. Disagreement But Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) and Business Unity South Africa (Busa) said neither the creation of...

