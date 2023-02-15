‘Premature’ to criticise electricity minister and state of disaster
Reitumetse Makwea
Organised business have strong reservations about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “solutions” to deal with the load shedding crisis which is crippling economic activity, as none of his plans have a clear indication on how they can be implemented. During both the Mining Indaba in Cape Town and the State of the Nation Address, Ramaphosa implored the […]
President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to the Sona debate in the National Assembly on 18 February 2021 in Cape Town. Photo: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
