Daily news update: Mkhwebane update, Bokgabo Poo case and EFF no-confidence motion

Mkhwebane’s right to having lawyers ‘doesn’t mean we are liable to pay legal fees’ – PP’s office

The Public Protector’s office has lamented the “significant” money spent on advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal fees for her parliamentary impeachment inquiry.

On Monday, Mkhwebane raised the issue of her legal team’s outstanding fees to the Section 194 Committee.

EFF submits no-confidence motion in National Assembly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula

Photo for illustration. EFF CIC Julius Malema briefing the media on 5 December 2022. Photo: The Citizen/Neil McCartney

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says his party has submitted a motion of no confidence in National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

This follows the chaos that erupted in Parliament last Thursday, when EFF Members of Parliament (MPs) were forcibly removed by heavily armed police and parliamentary protection services officers during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).

‘It’s a surreal situation’: Bokgabo Poo’s family still seeking closure as murder case postponed

Children with candles during a memorial service of 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo at the Wattville Day Care Centre in Wattville on 26 October 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney

The family of slain Bokgabo Poo has expressed disappointment following the postponement of her murder case.

Ntuthuko Zikhali briefly appeared in the Benoni Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, with the matter being adjourned until 30 March 2023.

The matter was postponed in order for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Gauteng to determine whether the trial will be moved to a high or regional court.

WATCH: How Nadia Nakai and AKA fell in love

Rapper Nadia Nakai and the late AKA. Picture: @nadianakai

Rapper Nadia Nakai and her late boyfriend, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, were never shy to express their love and an old video has surfaced of their deep connection.

AKA and his long-time friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were gunned down outside the popular Wish Restaurant on Durban’s Florida road last Friday, news that shocked the entertainment industry and the country to its core.

Proteas eager to ‘keep the fire burning’ in T20 World Cup campaign

Chloe Tryon top scored for South Africa against New Zealand. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Having bounced back with a fiery passion, Proteas all-rounder Chloe Tryon was full of praise for her teammates for the energy they brought to their Women’s T20 World Cup victory over New Zealand, though she warned that intensity would need to be maintained if they hoped to stay in the hunt for the trophy on home soil.

After losing by just three runs to Sri Lanka in the opening match of the tournament at the weekend, the SA side bounced back to thump New Zealand by 65 runs in their second fixture on Monday.

