Fishers protest against production of oil and gas

About 30 activists and fishers led by the Eastern Cape Environmental Network (ECEN) and Earthlife Africa protested outside a TotalEnergies service station in KwaDwesi, Gqeberha on Wednesday.

They do not want the government to grant the company a licence for the production of oil and gas between Mossel Bay and Cape St Francis.

Protest

The protest started at the TotalEnergies service station at the Ziyabuya mall.

The protesters sang and handed out pamphlets to passing motorists on the R75. Large banners read: “Gas production Along our coast. Total madness” and “Hamba Voetsek”.

Full risk assessment

In a media statement they called on Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy to stop TotalEnergies and insist on a full risk assessment of the impact on marine life.

They said that where production and exploratory wells are to be drilled there are seven marine protected areas, the Port Elizabeth corals and the Southwest Indian Seamount Marine Protected Area, spawning grounds of fish such as kingklip and migration routes for whales and turtles.

The area is also home to deep coral reefs. Drilling would negatively affect fishers and people who depend on the ocean for survival, Melikaya Blani, of the Eastern Cape Environment Forum, said.

“TotalEnergies will bring highly experienced employees. Oil rigs use skilled people. “People in our communities will be left in the cold because they do not have the skills to work there,” said Blani.

Nomonde Botomani, of Missionvale, said, “My husband earns his money from fishing squid and chokka. “Though their catch has remarkably depleted due to climate change and poaching, allowing for oil and gas drilling will be the final straw in our lives.”

