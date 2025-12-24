Former Gauteng health MEC passes away just months before corruption trial

The ANC in Gauteng said Brian Hlongwa died after an illness

The ANC in Gauteng has announced that former Gauteng health MEC Brian Hlongwa has passed away.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, it said Hlongwa died after suffering from an illness.

ANC GAUTENG PTT MOURNS THE PASSING ON OF COMRADE BRIAN HLONGWA pic.twitter.com/FiX9i23Eim — Gauteng ANC (@GautengANC) December 24, 2025

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, comrades, friends and all those whose lives were touched by his unwavering commitment to the ideals of the African National Congress and the struggle a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa,” it said.

Hlongwa’s corruption trial

His death comes just a few months before he was set to face a corruption trial.

In April, Hlongwa and his co-accused were expected to appear in the Gauteng High Court for alleged corruption and tender fraud in the Gauteng Health Department between 2006 and 2010.

The NPA previously stated that the charges came after the Gauteng Department of Health made more than R347 million in irregular payments.

“The accused are also alleged to have exchanged expensive gifts, such as travel and accommodation, to public officials and funded personal property projects, including renovations and construction on properties,” Gauteng NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said in February.

The trial was postponed to April so the state could apply for the extradition of co-accused Richard John Payne from the UK.

Hlongwa’s co-accused include:

Payne

Businessman Reatile Kingdom Lolwane

Businessman Maghanderen Niven Pillay

Former director of the executive support programme at the department, Obakeng Stephen Mookeletsi

Former head of department Sybil Nomhle Ngcobo

Former director of supply-chain management at the department Valdis Ntsieni Ramaano

Former head of department Abul Kalam Mohammed Mahmudur Rahman

Seven entities have also been charged alongside the individuals:

3P Consulting

Ukwakwa Design

Midnight Masquerade Properties

Golden Pond Trading

Brisigo Properties

Regiments Healthcare

Ergold Properties

As Gauteng’s Health MEC, Hlongwa was also embroiled in the Life Esidimeni tragedy, which led to 144 state mental health patients dying. In 2018, Hlongwa resigned as health MEC just before the ANC’s provincial executive committee released a statement supporting calls to bar him from public office.

Hlongwa belonged to the ‘Young Lions’

Despite the charges he was facing, the ANC lauded Hlongwa’s political career.

It said he followed in the footsteps of his idols and became an activist in 1979/1980.

“Like other young people in Soweto growing up under the crime of the apartheid system, his interest in the freedom struggle was inspired by Steve Biko and a number of political activists and leaders that emerged from Soweto.

“Comrade Brian belonged to the political generation called ‘The Young Lions’, a struggle generation title given in the mid-1980s by the ANC NEC through the ANC president Oliver Reginald Tambo.”

It added that he was part of the “security machinery” provided to former president Nelson Mandela after his release from jail.

Local government

In 1996, Hlongwa decided to get involved in local government and in 1999 was appointed as the City of Joburg Corporatisation Unit Head that led to the formation of COJ Utilities Company.

In 2000, he became an ANC Councillor and was appointed as a member of the mayoral committee in Joburg.

Between 2006 and 2009, Hlongwa served as the MEC for health. He was later appointed as the ANC Chief Whip in Gauteng.

