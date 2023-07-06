JUST IN: Former minister in the presidency Essop Pahad dies at 84

By Faizel Patel

Struggle stalwart and former minister in the Presidency Essop Pahad has died at the age of 84.

A statement by the family confirmed that Pahad “died peacefully in his sleep” in the early hours of Thursday morning.

While funeral arrangements have yet to be finalised, he is expected to be buried according to Muslim rights.

Pahad was born on 21 June 1939 in Schweizer-Reneke in the Northwest. He grew up in a family of political activists.

Career

His political career began in 1958 when he joined the Transvaal Indian Youth Congress.

In 1962 Pahad was arrested for organising an illegal strike following the banning of the African National Congress (ANC) In December 1964. Pahad was banned for five years and went into exile.

After South Africa’s general elections in 1994, Pahad served as the Parliamentary Counsellor to the then Deputy President Thabo Mbeki. In the 1999 general election, Pahad was appointed as the minister in the Presidency.

Pahad had been in retirement after serving as minister from 1999 to 2008.

Tributes

Tributes poured in for Pahad from across South Africa.

Trade union federation the Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu) conveyed its condolences to the family, friends and colleague of Pahad.

“Cosatu conveys its heartfelt condolences to the family of comrade Essop Pahad, relatives, friends, former colleagues, Congress Movement Activists, the Alliance and the global community who interacted with him during the Anti-apartheid era. May his soul rest in peace.”

