By Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
6 Jul 2023
5:43 am
Parties accuse Vhembe municipality of ignoring calls for women appointments

Opposition parties are not impressed with qualifications and ‘cadre deployment’.

File image of the ANC's flag. Vhembe
ANC flag. Photo: Supplied
The new municipal manager of the Vhembe District Municipality in Limpopo has come under fire, with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Democratic Alliance (DA) accusing him of lacking vision and experiencee. The parties also accused the municipality of brushing aside the ANC Women’s League’s calls for women appointments in all government departments and municipalities as managers, heads of departments and chief executive officers, as males dominated the running of all municipalities in the five districts of Mopani, Vhembe, Sekhukhune, Waterberg and Capricorn. The Limpopo department of cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs, led by MEC Basikop Makamu, said...

