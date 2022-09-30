Four suspects arrested for R400m airport tender corruption

Siphumelele Khumalo

Four suspects who were arrested for airport tender fraud worth R400m appeared at a magistrates court in Mahikeng on Friday.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the suspects who were apprehended on Thursday, by the North West’s Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation, include a former head of department in the department of transport and three employees of a service provider.

Saps also revealed that the suspects will have to answer to 34 counts of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of Public Finance Management Act.

In addition, the investigation is not ruling out the possibility of more charges being added once the cases have been centralised.

Due to the severity of the case, it has been recommended for investigation by the Zondo Commission.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) will continue the investigations as recommended by the Commission.

“It is reported that during 2014, the North West government embarked on the process to reintroduce commercial aircrafts to the province’s two airports, Mahikeng and Pilanesberg to the tune of R400 million.”

“The North West government allegedly appointed a service provider to render the service but this was done without following the proper supply chain management processes. The irregularly secured agreement is said to have been signed by four accused. The HOD signed on behalf of the Department of transport. The deal was riddled with procurement irregularities and monies were paid for the services not rendered.”

“All companies appointed to do the ground handling services were indirectly owned by one of the accused. The irregularities prejudiced the North West government an actual R253 million,” said Saps in a statement.

‘SA government has failed to eradicate corruption’

Civil society group Corruption Watch published its annual report for 2021, revealing the types of corruption that have continued to affect the country post-pandemic.

According to the document, more than 3 200 whistle-blowers across South Africa reported allegations and experiences of corruption and other forms of misconduct to Corruption Watch over the reporting period, bringing the total number of complaints received since 2012 to 36 224.

