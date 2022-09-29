Police warn against mob justice as community members pounce on alleged suspects

Citizen Reporter

The South African Police Service (Saps) in the Free State province has urged the public to refrain from resorting to mob justice following recent murder and arson cases.

According to a statement issued by Saps, on Tuesday – on duty patrol members in Thabong stumbled across a person lying on the floor. The man had sustained severe head injuries and wasn’t able to speak.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was assaulted by community members who alleged that he attempted to steal chairs at one of the establishments in the area.”

“The victim was rushed to hospital for medical treatment. No arrests have been made as yet, however, police investigations continue.”

In a separate incident, on Wednesday – police arrested seven suspects after they allegedly assaulted three young males, accused of crime in the area. The trio was attacked at their place of residence at Paballong Village.

“It is alleged that one of the young boys was arrested for burglary and was later released. The community was unhappy and attacked him. The three were sjamboked, assaulted and their house was set alight. One died at the scene, the second succumbed to injuries while in hospital and the third is in hospital under police guard.”

A total of seven suspects were arrested and are yet to appear in the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate’s Court for murder and arson.

The province’s acting provincial commissioner General Solly Lesia has meanwhile appealed to the community to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

“Mob justice cannot and will never be an answer to our crime, as perpetrators thereof will end up being arrested. This will lead to more cases such as arson, murder, attempted murder and kidnapping being opened against community members who will be implicated in mob justice.”

