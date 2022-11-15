G20: Ramaphosa insists on talks as world leaders agree to condemn Russia for war

Faizel Patel

As world leaders agreed to condemn Russia’s invasion and war in Ukraine, President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again taken the benevolent approach.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, during the working session on Food and Energy Security.

Russia’s war

Disruptions to grain supplies from Ukraine, since Russia invaded in late February, have exacerbated food shortages and contributed to inflation around the world.

While majority of Group of 20 nations are set to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a joint statement drafted for the summit, Ramaphosa sung the rhetoric of absolving to condemn the conflict.

“We as South Africa still insist on dialogue between all the parties to resolve the conflict.”

Lack of progress

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa said there was a concern over lack of progress on key issues in the multilateral negotiations at COP27, especially with regards to loss and damage, finance, technology, capacity building, adaptation and the just transition.

The president said millions of people are going hungry in Africa, as in many other parts of the developing world.

Ramaphosa said the global food insecurity is getting worse citing several reasons for the crisis.

“The recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic has been uneven and inadequate. Climate change has increased the frequency and the severity of droughts, floods and wildfires, disrupting agricultural production and supply.

“The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has hiked global prices of fuel, fertilisers, edible oil, sugar and wheat,” Ramaphosa said.

Permanent membership of G20

Ramaphosa also used the first day of the G20 leaders’ summit to advocate for the African Union to have permanent membership in the body.

He added that industrialised countries in the G20 need to demonstrate more ambitious climate action and must honour their financial commitments to developing economies.

“South Africa will continue to contribute its fair share to the global climate change effort through a just transition that supports sustainable development. We call for continued G20 support for the African Renewable Energy Initiative as a means of bringing clean power to the continent on African terms.

"In this regard this can be best achieved with the African Union joining the G20 as a permanent member," the president requested.

“In this regard this can be best achieved with the African Union joining the G20 as a permanent member,” the president requested.

