Gauteng health confirms cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, as death toll climbs to 10

By Faizel Patel

The Gauteng Health Department has confirmed the death of ten people, including a three-year-old from a cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, Tshwane.

The department said 37 people were admitted to the Jubilee District Hospital with cholera.

Cholera deaths

“To date, 95 people from Kanana, Suurman, Majaneng, Green Field, Carousel View, Lephengville and Sekampaneng have been seen at the hospital with Cholera symptoms, since Monday, 15 May 2023 and unfortunately, 10 people have demised.

“The 10 people that died include a 3-year-old and 9 adults.”

The department said Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, visited the hospital on Sunday together with the City of Tshwane MMC for Health, Rina Marx to be updated on the situation.

Patients

The MEC said the department has made available two additional wards to accommodate patients who could not be immediately admitted on arrival at Jubilee Hospital.

“We have also mobilised additional resources which include medical and nursing staff from surrounding hospitals and local clinics to improve capacity for the growing need for medical care. Furthermore, additional linen has been delivered from the provincial laundry to activate the extra beds.”

ALSO READ: Diarrhoeal outbreak: Hammanskraal residents warned not to drink tap water

Precautions

Nkomo-Ralehoko has urged the public to take extra precautionary measures and maintain proper hand hygiene.

“We would like to reiterate and urge the public to avoid known or suspected contaminated food, water and surfaces and wash hands thoroughly with soap before handling food or after using the bathroom to prevent possible infection.

“It is also important that people never drink water from unsafe sources such as rivers, dams, streams, unless boiled or disinfected,” she said.

Tap water

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane has issued a notice urging communities of Hammanskraal not to drink tap water and has supplied water tankers to the hospital and surrounding communities.

The department has also engaged with the national departments of Water and Sanitation and Human Settlements to add additional capacity to support the municipality with water infrastructure and related issues.

ALSO READ: Six dead after outbreak of Diarrhoeal disease in Gauteng