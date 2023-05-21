Diarrhoeal outbreak: Hammanskraal residents warned not to drink tap water

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

The City of Tshwane has urged communities in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, and surrounding areas to not drink water from taps following a health outbreak in the area.

This comes after seven people lost their lives due to the recent outbreak of diarrhoeal disease in the area.

Diarrhoeal outbreak

In a statement on Sunday, the City of Tshwane addressed the issue of water supply in Hammanskraal. The city acknowledged that the water it supplies to the area is not suitable for drinking and tests will be done on the entire water distribution network.

“While the water supplied by the city in Hammanskraal is not potable, however, the city does provide potable (drinkable) water through 52 water tankers to informal settlements three times a week, and 40 water trucks to formal areas daily in Region 2. This is done to ensure that communities drink safe water.

“The city regularly conducts tests on the quality of water provided to our communities, and following this outbreak, comprehensive tests will be done on the entire water distribution network.”

Jubilee Hospital

Since Monday, 67 people from Kanana, Suurman, Majaneng and Green Field in Hammanskraal were treated at Jubilee District Hospital with symptoms of diarrhea, stomach cramps and vomiting, according to the Gauteng Health Department.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the source of the diarrhoeal outbreak.

Diarrhoeal disease is a common and often highly infectious condition that affects the stomach and intestines. And it mainly spreads by contact with an infected person or through contaminated food and drinking water sources.

Communities have been urged to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health facility if they experience any symptoms related to the ongoing health outbreak.

People have also been advised against conducting religious activities, such as baptisms, in rivers or streams.

Officials on high alert

The health department has mobilised provincial and district outbreak response teams, who have been deployed to Jubilee Hospital and other affected areas.

“Already, stool specimen has been collected from some of the affected people. The results are expected from the laboratory during the course of the weekend,” the department said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane said water samples have been collected in the affected areas and taken for tests. The results are expected on Wednesday to determine the cause of the outbreak.

Some of the cases reported are from the Moretele area, which is not supplied by the city.

“Officials from the city’s Health Department will descend on the affected areas again today to collect further samples from the water tankers that supply water to the informal settlements.”

Confirmatory test results

“The city is eagerly awaiting the confirmatory test results from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to establish the cause of the outbreak.

“The city would like to encourage residents in the affected areas to regularly wash the containers they use to draw water from the water tankers with Jik detergent, and to boil water drawn from other sources before drinking it.”

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is expected on Sunday to visit Jubilee District Hospital.

