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Gauteng road non-compliance is ‘alarming’: 150 taxi operators nabbed

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By Caslian Scott

Journalist Intern

2 minute read

27 October 2026

10:48 am

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Seven motorists were arrests for driving under the influence and three for attempted fraud and bribery.

Ten motorists arrested during GTI operations

Picture: Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport

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10 arrests were made during stop-and-search operations conducted by the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) between 9 and 25 October 2026.

These included: seven arrests for driving under the influence and three for attempted fraud and bribery.

Non-compliant taxis

Non-compliance resulted in the alarming discovery of 150 taxi operators who were driving without valid licences.

Along with a total of 57 minibus taxis who were found operating without valid licence discs.

And a total of 900 handwritten Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) infringement notices during the week.

Infringement notices

Meanwhile, another 889 electronic infringement notices were processed through the Inspectorate’s e-Force devices.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela sounded an alarm about drivers who continue operating without valid driving licences, calling for sustained intervention and closer cooperation.

“It is deeply concerning that officers continue to encounter drivers who take chances and operate without valid driving licences.”

Interventions

“We are working to strengthen interventions and ensure this practice is stopped. Driving without a valid licence is a criminal act, punishable by a fine or imprisonment,” the MEC warned.

“Fines, infringement and discontinuation notices are not merely enforcement measures; they are necessary and key interventions to protect commuters and all road users.”

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Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) arrest Gauteng Traffic Police nopreml nopremm Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) taxi drivers taxi industry traffic fines
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