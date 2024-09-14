Gouws loses DA membership after racist remarks

Renaldo Gouws was expelled from the DA for making racist remarks, losing his parliamentary seat after a thorough investigation by the party’s Federal Legal Commission.

The DA has confirmed that its federal executive has unanimously resolved to terminate Renaldo Gouws’ membership.

DA national spokesperson Willie Aucamp said Gouws had been formally informed of this decision.

“He therefore forfeits his DA seat in parliament,” Aucamp said.

The decision follows a thorough investigation conducted by the DA’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC) into the allegations against Gouws.

“The FLC found Mr Gouws guilty of contravening several sections of the DA’s constitution.

“The DA remains committed to upholding its values of accountability, non-racialism, and respect for all South Africans,” Aucamp said.

Gouws landed in hot water after a video showed the seemingly angry MP referring to black South Africans by the K-word.

“Alright, so there’s a couple of things I want to say, kill the fking kers. Kill all the fing ners. That’s all I’ve got to say. Kill the fing kers, kill all the fing n*ers.”

The move against Gouws follows the announcement earlier this week by Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen that he had asked his chief of staff, Roman Cabanac, to consider stepping aside after mounting public pressure for him to be fired or resign.

Cabanac’s appointment was met with outrage and dissatisfaction from South Africans who accused him of racism.

Some time back, the Capitalist Party of South Africa member tweeted that black people were not liberals. He said: “If you want to be a liberal party, it cannot be black-led.”

This was in reaction to Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane’s explanation in his book on why he left the DA.

He also allegedly called black people “Bantu people” and questioned the validity of the Sharpeville Massacre.

Pressure was mounting on Steenhuisen to reconsider his decision to appoint the podcaster as his chief of staff, but he defended the appointment, saying Cabanac held the required qualifications as he had an LLB and had experience.