Govan Mbeki municipality ‘overpays’ its senior managers – report

The Govan Mbeki municipality is accused of overpaying senior managers, breaching the remuneration framework since 2022.

Govan Mbeki municipality in Mpumalanga has been accused of irregular expenditure after it reportedly overpaid senior managers.

The Citizen has seen the latest total remuneration package assessment report that was conducted by the Mpumalanga department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta).

It stated that the alleged corruption had been happening since 2022.

Report finds municipality was non-compliant

“It has come to the department’s attention that the municipality has not complied with the remuneration framework when paying the total remuneration packages to the municipal manager and other senior managers,” the report read.

“This has come after the assessment that was conducted by the department on the total remuneration packages paid to municipal senior managers.”

According to the report, the municipality has been paying its manager a total package of R1 987 402 a year, instead of R1 486 297.

The director for electrical engineer and maintenance, the chief financial officer, the director of planning and economic development, and other managers of the same calibre have been receiving R1 415 04, instead of R1 206 468.

“In terms of item 14(4) of the remuneration framework a municipal council may in exceptional circumstances and on a good cause shown after consultation with the MEC for local government apply in writing to the minister to waive any of the prescribed requirements as set out in the notice,” the report read.

“The minister will consider each application on merit based on circumstances and motivation provided by the municipalities.

“The municipal council is hereby requested to provide proof to the department that the municipality has applied for a waiver to the minister and it was granted.

“If not, the council must urgently come up with corrective measures for the non-compliance on the remuneration framework.”

A source said Govan Mbeki was not the only municipality in the province that is overpaying senior managers.

Municipality says mayor will address allegations

When asked whether the municipality managed to explain the action to Cogta as requested, municipal spokesperson Donald Green said: “Please note the mayor, Nhlakanipho Zuma, has scheduled a media briefing for Thursday (tomorrow) to give clarity on various issues which include allegations of the missing R3 million that was meant for the refurbishment of a theatre.

“We, as officials, are unable to comment until the mayor makes formal comments about these issues.”

The municipality has recently been in the news for the wrong reasons.

Last week, it came under fire for spending R160 000 to up – grade the driv – ing licences of four employees.

The spokesperson for Cogta, Lindiwe Msibi, had not responded to questions by the time of going to press.

Independent political analyst Goodenough Mashego said what was happening was not surprising.

It was disappointing that most of the municipalities that he knows of have some of the poorest communities, Mashego said.

“It should not surprise us because the local government is being used for settling scores and creating positions for comrades so that they can earn regardless of whether the position exists.

“We do see managers deciding on the issue of salaries regardless of what the law says. Municipalities are expected to focus on service delivery instead of corruption.”

