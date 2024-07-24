North West municipality official in court for R185k laptop tender awarded to partner

It is alleged Morufa Moloto of Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality ensured a R185 000 tender was awarded to her partner.

A senior official at the Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality and her partner have made their first court appearance, facing charges of corruption.

Morufa Moloto, 37, and Letladi Emmanuel Ramoroka,39, appeared at Ganyesa Magistrate’s Court on Monday after being arrested by the Hawks on Friday last week.

Tender more expensive than all others

It is alleged that the duo were involved in corruption in awarding a tender to supply and deliver eight laptops, to the Kagisano Local Municipality in Ganyesa.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the North West, Sivenathi Gunya said Moloto awarded her partner’s company, Thatsofaso Trading and Projects, a tender of R185 000 to supply and deliver laptops.

The state alleges this bid cost the municipality far more than all other bids that had been made.

“A payment of R185 000 was allegedly paid to Thatsofaso Trading and Projects, company. The state alleges that he (accused 2) illicitly transferred the amount of R150 000 to Onalerona Consulting, a company belonging to his partner who’s a municipal official,” Gunya said.

The Director of Public Prosecutions in North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, welcomed the arrest and lauded the prosecutor and investigating officer for securing the suspect’s court appearance.

The matter has been adjourned to 28 August 2024, for further investigation. Both accused are granted bail of R15 000 each.

Premier tells ‘salivating’ tenderpreneurs ‘no more tenders’

This while newly-appointed Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba rebuked municipalities that advertise tenders for small projects. She said they should build the capacity to manage small projects themselves.

“Every year, we must dedicate budget, acting HOD, you are here, you are listening to me. There must be a budget towards yellow fleets. There must be a budget towards the appointment of the operators because we want to do this in-house,” said Ramathuba.

“Some of you, when you heard there would be tractors, I saw you salivating, saying there will be tractors Wednesday, it means another tender is on the platform. This is not going to be on any tender, we will do it ourselves.”

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde.