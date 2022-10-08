Bed-ridden H20 legend Vernon Koekemoer fighting for his life in hospital

Cheryl Kahla

Vernon Koekemoer (real name Cassie Booyse) is back in hospital after a series of failed hip operations left him in a weakened state, fighting for his life.

Better known as South Africa’s ‘Chuck Norris’, Koekemoer became a South African internet sensation in 2008 when a photo of him at an H2O Party went viral.

Vernon Koekemoer back in hospital

Koekemoer was admitted to Tambo Memorial Hospital back in September after a failed hip operation, where he was placed on antibiotics and received treatment for poor blood circulation.

It appeared as though the operation was a success and Koekemoer was told he would regain muscle strength through physiotherapy.

WATCH: South Africa’s ‘Chuck Norris’

However, he experienced severe pain during the sessions and was unable to walk without crutches. Eventually, Coetzee said, he could walk at all.

Five years of immense pain

Koekemoer’s health struggles began in 2018 when advanced arthritis caused severe pain in his right hip. He underwent hip replacement surgery in January 2019.

His life partner, Linda Coetzee, said the doctor who performed the first hip operation three years ago admitted to using the wrong prosthesis.

She said he had suffered avoidable pain and trauma over the last five years, and his situation worsened on 16 September.

WATCH: Rise to fame

ALSO READ: Health department addressing challenges at Rahima Moosa hospital after doctor’s criticism

Koekemoer could take the pain of the infection anymore, and Coetzee called the ambulance to take Vernon back to Tambo Memorial Hospital

Koekemoer is currently bedridden, fighting for his life, and in such immense pain that Linda says he’s contemplated taking his own life.

How to help Vernon Koekemoer

‘Good Morning Angels’ reached out to a specialist in hip replacement surgery, and will be covering the consultation and testing fees.

In addition, H2O Party launched a crowdfunding BackaBuddy campaign to raise funds for the treatment. At the time of publishing, R70k of the R100k fundraising goal had been raised.

Funds raised will go directly to Coetzee, in order to arrange for the urgent medical care he needs.

“We saw his story this week in the papers and had to do something. If we could raise some funds to possible help him get private care or treatments after the operation or just ease the stress of his situation in any way”, H2O said.