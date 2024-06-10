Hair care product recalled due to unacceptable levels of bacteria

The single-use product was distributed across South Africa, most neighbouring countries and nations in West and North Africa.

The South African division of an international cosmetics company has been forced to recall one of its hair care products.

L’Oreal has informed the National Consumer Commission(NCC) that consumers must return three specific products containing a 50ml single-use neutralising shampoo.

The defective product is found in Dark and Lovely’s regular and super Moisture Plus kits, as well as Dark and Lovely’s Anti Breakage kits.

The reason for the recall is that the manufacturer found the presence of bacteria in the 50ml product during quality control inspections.

The Dark and Lovely products concerned were produced in April 2023 and have since been distributed nationwide, as well as to neighbouring countries and markets in West and North Africa.

Return hair care product for full refund

“While this is single-use shampoo, we urge South Africans who might still have these products in their possession to stop use and return to the point of purchase for a full refund,” stated Deputy NCC Commissioner Thezi Mabuza

“According to the manufacturer, using this shampoo may lead to scalp infections in those with compromised immune systems,” she added.

The NCC is a division within the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and helps to enforce the Consumer Protection Act.

Mabuza reiterated that manufacturers and producers are held to high standard of quality control and urged suppliers to prioritise consumer safety.

Commitment to human rights

A documentary aired on BBC in May, titled ‘Perfume’s Dark Secret’, accused the cosmetic industry of several human rights abuses.

L’Oreal were accused of using child labour in Egypt as part of their annual harvesting of jasmine in the country.

However, the French company claimed to have clamped down on any such practises prior to the documentarians highlighting the problem.

“We expect all our suppliers, including fragrance houses, to act in a responsible and ethical way. We always act immediately if we identify any problems in our supply chain,” stated L’Oreal via press release.

Together with Fair Labour Association and International Labour Organisation, L”Oreal have partnered with the Egyptian government and industry stakeholder to reinforce the Harvesting the Future initiative.