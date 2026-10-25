Hangwani Maumela seeking to halt the sale of his forfeited luxury assets – report

The High Court in July granted the NPA a forfeiture order for assets tied to Maumela and the Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal.

Controversial businessman Hangwani Maumela is wanting to have the court-ordered forfeiture of his luxury assets overturned.

The Gauteng High Court in July granted the Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) a forfeiture order tied to Maumela’s homes and vehicles.

Reports state that Maumela’s legal team recently engaged the NPA to appeal the intended sale of the assets.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) raided Maumela’s Sandhurst home in October 2025, where it confiscated millions in assets, including the infamous blue Lamborghinis.

“The SIU has preserved R250.3 million in assets, including 11 luxury cars and eight properties, tied to the Tembisa Hospital corruption investigation,” the SIU previously stated.

NPA informed of recission application

The forfeiture order secured by the NPA set the total value of Maumela’s assets at R325 million and would allow for the sale of the assets to recoup funds lost by the department of health.

The assets include upmarket properties in Gauteng, Cape Town and KwaZulu-Natal, high-end vehicles, and artworks.

The assets had not yet gone up for sale because the NPA were reportedly told shortly after the High Court decision that an appeal was in the pipeline.

The NPA stated that it had received a recission application last week from Maumela’s legal representatives.

“We were engaged by legal representatives for Maumela. They indicated an intention to appeal or to apply for a recission.

“We will be expediting our response and any further processes to ensure that this application is concluded,” the NPA told the Sunday Times.

A recission of judgement would seek to reverse or set aside the court order.

‘Escape accountibility’

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi celebrated the High Court’s decision back in July.

Kubayi said the forensic investigation and review of Tembisa Hospital’s basic accounting system was conducted by the Specialised Audit Services Unit of the National Treasury.

“The investigation was initiated following information provided by the late Babita Deokaran, whose dedication to accountability came at a great personal cost.

“This order demonstrates government’s commitment to ensuring that we deprive criminals of ill-gotten wealth, which in many cases is used to hide their crimes, escape accountability and fight against the state,” Kubayi stated.