Hawks arrest sixth suspect linked to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela museum fraud

Siphumelele Khumalo

A sixth suspect linked to a Brandfort Museum Project museum in Free State appeared before the Welkom Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of fraud and theft.

The Border police arrested the 41-year-old on Friday, 14 October 2022 at OR Tambo International Airport.

The project was meant to transform the house Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was banished to by the apartheid government into a museum. The house was in Brandfort, Free State.

The renovations have since stalled because of rising costs as well as the money that was allocated for the project – as much as R3 million – going missing.

The accused’s arrest came after a warrant of arrest was issued for him by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Welkom.

Nearly R1 million lost

According to Free State spokesperson for the Hawks Captain Christopher Singo, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture allocated money to the Brandfort Museum project popularly known as the Winnie Mandela Museum between January 2008 and December 2010.

“The money that was allocated was allegedly misused and the service providers were appointed without following the proper procurement processes. The project was coordinated by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture and Lejweleputswa district municipality. As a result of these fraudulent activities, the department suffered a total loss of more than R700 000,” said Singo.

Co-accused

His co-accused Tsoarelo Malakoane (56), Nontsikelelo Eunice Aaron (55), Lebogang Aubrey Sebeela (47), Monyane Matthews Sefantse (53), Errens Lodewikus Celliers (80) and Sithiwe Thubane (47) were arrested by the Hawks on 20 September 2022 and they appeared in court on 21 September 2022. Their case was remanded to 11 November 2022.

The accused are all facing charges of fraud, theft, contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

