WATCH: Zuma within his rights to take legal action to be reinstated as member, ANC says

Zuma, who has plethora of applications before the various courts for different matters, is not giving up being an ANC member.

Former President Jacob Zuma in the in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Picture: X/@MkhontoweSizwex

The ANC says MK party leader and former president Jacob Zuma is well within his rights to challenge his expulsion from the party.

Zuma, who has a plethora of legal applications pending before various courts for different matters, is not giving up on being reinstated as an ANC member and is taking this fight to court.

As the country marked the 70th Anniversary of the adoption of the Freedom Charter on Thursday, Zuma is adamant that the disciplinary process that resulted in his firing was unlawful.

Legal application

After threatening legal action in January this year, Zuma has now launched an application against President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC to set aside the decision to terminate his membership of the ANC.

ANC deputy general secretary Nomvula Mokonyane, speaking on the sidelines of the Freedom Charter celebrations in Kliptown, south of Johannesburg, on Thursday, said Zuma has the right to pursue the legal route.

“Nobody is going to be deprived of the right to use all the institutions that protect this hard-won democracy. Let him go through that. These courts are meant exactly to deepen democracy in line with the Freedom Charter. Forty years ago, you would not dare take any government department or any structure of the apartheid government to court. You would be deemed a terrorist.”

The ANC's Nomvula Mokonyane says MK party leader and former president Jacob Zuma is well within his rights to challenge his ambition to be reinstated as a member of the party. Video: EWN. #JacobZuma #ANC #MKParty @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/vqKJJo07rk — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) June 27, 2025

ALSO READ: Zuma takes new step to be reinstated as ANC member

Zuma fired

The ANC officially axed the MK party leader in July last year after the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) resolved to expel him following a disciplinary hearing held on 23 July in his absence.

In December 2023, the ANC accused the former president of contravening Rule 25 of the party’s constitution by forming the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

According to the party, Zuma’s failure to campaign or vote for the ANC was tantamount to a breach of rule 25 of the party’s constitution.

While Zuma may now be a card-carrying member and leader of the MK party, he reneged on his comments in May when he said he would “die in the ANC”.

ALSO READ: ‘End of an era’ – Zuma officially no longer ANC member after missing appeal deadline [VIDEO]